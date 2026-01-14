D-Wave to acquire Quantum Circuits for $550 million

D-Wave Quantum and Quantum Circuits have announced that the companies have entered into a merger agreement under which D-Wave, which is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, will acquire US-based Quantum Circuits for a purchase price of USD 550 million, consisting of USD 300 million in D-Wave common stock and USD 250 million in cash.

By combining the annealing quantum computing company with the developer of error-corrected gate-model technology, D-Wave aims to accelerate the projected time to a scaled, error-corrected gate-model quantum computer alongside and complementary to its commercial annealing quantum systems, according to a media release.

The acquisition will bring together D-Wave’s expertise in scalable control of superconducting processors as well as its production-grade, high-availability quantum cloud platform with Quantum Circuits’ leading approach to error-corrected superconducting gate-model technology, the media release said.

“Together with Quantum Circuits, we expect that D-Wave will leapfrog the industry, bringing gate-model products and services to market in 2026 and rapidly progressing our dual-platform strategy of delivering annealing and gate-model systems to address customers’ full breadth of computational problems,” said Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave. “It’s a pivotal milestone and one that we believe will secure D-Wave’s long-term value proposition as quantum computing development and adoption accelerates.”

“Combining our dual-rail gate-model processor with D-Wave’s scalable control and readout is expected to enable a nearer-term path to large-scale error-corrected gate-model systems,” said Dr. Rob Schoelkopf, chief scientist and co-founder of Quantum Circuits. “With aggressive roadmaps for both annealing and gate-model technology and a common track record of technology delivery, Quantum Circuits and D-Wave together are in a unique position to address the full spectrum of quantum computing technology.”