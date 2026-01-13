Confidee targets expansion in Sweden

The Swedish market is a key priority in the company’s growth strategy, in line with the strong development of Sweden’s defence industry. Operations in Sweden are currently led by Sales Manager Jan Persson, and during the first quarter, Confidee plans to strengthen its organisation with additional resources in both sales and operations.

Founded three years ago, Confidee has already established itself as a trusted partner within the defence and aerospace industries, with extensive expertise in cybersecurity and data management. The company is approved as a supplier to most Tier 1 Defence Product owners in the Nordic region and has positioned itself with a clear focus on security, traceability, and compliance across PCB supply chains.

“I can report a growing focus on defence-grade compliance and security, a focus that is also being adopted by other industries we serve. Customers are increasingly asking how compliance and export-control requirements are applied in practice,” says Jan Persson, Country Manager Sweden.

He notes that expectations around documentation, country of origin, and secure data handling have become both clearer and more stringent.

“At Confidee, we work systematically to ensure compliant PCB sourcing and manufacturing, with controlled processes embedded directly into day-to-day operations. I am looking forward to welcoming new Swedish colleagues as we continue to deepen our presence in the Swedish market.”

The company is also actively engaged in the industry organisation SOFF (the Swedish Security and Defence Industry Association), where it works to improve understanding of export-control regulations and compliance frameworks related to PCBs.

“Growth in Sweden is driven by increased defence activity and stricter requirements for compliance, export control, and traceability in electronics supply chains. As Confidee moves from a startup to a scale-up, we are maturing the organisation step by step, with more resources, strengthened structure, competence, and governance to ensure full compliance across the PCB supply chain,” says CEO Vidar Olsen.

He adds that the company works closely with organisations such as SOFF to support industry education and to actively contribute to the development of export-control regulations for PCBs.

“For us, scaling means taking greater responsibility for how compliance is delivered in practice.”

With 27 employees, Confidee is now making the transition from startup to scale-up, aiming to further boost its operations in response to increasing market demands for security and regulatory compliance.