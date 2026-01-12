TSTC bags $3.5 million Texas chip innovation fund

A Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF) grant of USD 3.5 million has been extended to Texas State Technical College (TSTC) for their Accelerated Semiconductor Technician Training Program (ASTTP) at the Williamson County Campus in Hutto, according to a media release.

“Texas maintains its investment in high-demand skills training to open the door for Texans to have better jobs and bigger paycheck opportunities,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. “With this TSIF grant, TSTC will transform existing instructional and lab space into a training facility focused on semiconductor and electromechanical workforce development. Working together with our higher education partners, we will ensure the technologies that power the future are made in Texas.”

The ASTTP program will deliver modular, accelerated curriculum to prepare technicians within 10 weeks for semiconductor fabrication jobs as equipment technicians, process technicians, and gas control system specialists. The program will include a wafer processing learning facility with a mock cleanroom replicating industry workflows, the media release said.

“Through this new funding vehicle, TSTC is proud to join with the Governor’s Office and other state leaders to keep Texas the place to do business in America,” said TSTC Chancellor and CEO Mike Reeser.