The world’s most important machine

Published by Veritasium, the video examines EUV lithography systems and their role in manufacturing the most advanced chips. It outlines the scale of engineering involved, including precision optics, extreme ultraviolet light sources, vibration isolation, vacuum technology, and ultra-clean production environments. Together, these elements enable the transfer of nanometre-scale structures onto silicon wafers.

More broadly, the video illustrates how access to increasingly advanced manufacturing tools determines the pace of semiconductor development and, in turn, influences the evolution of the entire electronics sector.