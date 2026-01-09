SK hynix completes Intel certification for 256GB DDR5 RDIMM

South Korea’s SK hynix announced that it has become the first in the industry to complete the Intel Data Center Certified process to apply 256GB DDR5 RDIMM —a high capacity server module based on 32Gb fifth-generation 10nm-class (1b) DRAM— to Intel Xeon 6 platform.

As an Intel Data Center Certified system/platform, 256GB DDR5 RDIMM has completed extensive testing and rigorous validation by Intel’s Advanced Data Center Development Laboratory, and is now the industry’s first server module verified to provide reliable performance, compatibility and quality when combined with Intel Xeon processors. SK hynix has previously obtained similar validation in January this year for its 16Gb fourth-generation 10nm-class (1a) die-based 256GB product.

“We are now able to respond more swiftly to customer needs, solidifying our leadership in the server DDR5 DRAM market,” said Sangkwon Lee, head of DRAM Product Planning & Enablement at SK hynix. “As a full-stack AI memory creator, we will actively address the growing demand for high-performance, low-power, and high-capacity memory solutions to further enhance customer satisfaction.”