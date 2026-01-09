Marvell Technology to acquire XConn Technologies

Marvell Technology, a company based in Santa Clara, California, which develops and produces semiconductors and related technology, has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire XConn Technologies, a US provider of advanced PCIe and CXL switching silicon.

The acquisition expands Marvell’s switching portfolio by adding XConn’s PCIe and CXL products and augments Marvell’s Ultra Accelerator Link scale-up switch team, Marvell said.

Together, Marvell and XConn bring together a significantly larger, integrated team to fully address the rapidly emerging opportunity in UALink switching as well as comprehensively support the growing list of customers and partners who want to work with Marvell in evolving their next generation AI platforms.

“This combination creates a compelling switching platform for accelerated infrastructure, advancing Marvell’s connectivity strategy for next-generation AI and cloud data centers,” said Matt Murphy, chairman and CEO of Marvell. “With XConn, we add proven PCIe and CXL switch products, IP, and engineering talent to expand our UALink scale-up switch team. Combined with our pending acquisition of Celestial AI, we will be well positioned to deliver customers the performance, flexibility, and architectural choice they need as AI systems grow in size and complexity.”