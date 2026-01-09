Confidee strengthens team with two new hires amid growth

The company says the hires reflect growing business and a focus on building the operational structure and robustness needed for the next phase of growth.

Fedorowicz brings over 20 years of experience in the PCB industry. He will be involved across operational functions, including article creation, quotations, and EQ management, while also strengthening daily quality oversight across Confidee’s global partner network.

Rita Nebihi’s role focuses on financial oversight, supporting increased business volume through improved structure and scalability.

Raymond Goh, COO of Confidee, said in a press release that the appointments are intended to reinforce operational execution, quality assurance, and financial efficiency as the company scales.