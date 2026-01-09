Arctus Aerospace raises $2.6 million in pre-seed round

Indian startup Arctus Aerospace has raised USD 2.6 million in a pre-seed round from Version One Ventures, South Park Commons, gradCapital, and a group of angel investors including Balaji Srinivasan, Srinivas Narayan, early Ather engineers, and leaders from Bounce Infinity and Boom Supersonic.

Arctus is reportedly building unmanned aircraft capable of flying at 45,000 feet for up to 24 hours while carrying a 250-kg payload. The aircraft is designed to deliver real-time geospatial intelligence. The Bengaluru-based company said it is developing a full-stack manufacturing and engineering setup to support this platform, according to a report by Entrackr.

“Our mission is to eliminate all ground infrastructure required to monitor, inspect or understand the planet on centimetre-level resolution,” said Shreepoorna S Rao, founder and chief executive officer of Arctus Aerospace, according to a report by Business Standard. “By flying large unmanned aircraft at high altitudes for long durations, we are building the foundation for true zero-infrastructure Earth intelligence.”