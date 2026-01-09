Advanced materials firm Cambium raises $100 million

Cambium has announced a USD 100 million Series B financing led by 8VC, with participation from MVP Ventures, Lockheed Martin Ventures, GSBackers, Veteran Ventures Capital, J17 Ventures, Vanderbilt University, Alumni Ventures, Gaingels, Inevitable Ventures, JACS Capital, Jackson Moses, and other individuals and family offices.

Cambium, which is headquartered in El Segundo, California, develops next-generation advanced materials for defense dual-use applications that enhance performance and survivability across land, air, sea and space.

This funding will accelerate both Cambium’s product pipeline and materials manufacturing in the US and Europe, supporting customers across aerospace, defense, energy, marine, motorsport, and other high-performance sectors, the US company said in a press release.

Cambium fuses AI, chemical informatics, and high-performance computing to design entirely new monomers and polymers — hundreds of times faster than traditional methods, the company said. These materials are then manufactured, tested, and scaled in-house on proprietary and aerospace qualified assets to massively speed development feedback loops.

Cambium’s recent commercial launches include ultra-high-temperature polymers and carbon-carbon Thermal Protection Systems for defense, aerospace, energy, and other advanced applications.

“Our Series B round is a huge validation of Cambium’s model for reindustrializing critical materials manufacturing for our defense and industrial bases,” said Simon Waddington, Cambium’s Co-founder and CEO. “With this capital, we’re scaling a distributed, secure manufacturing network across the US, the UK, and Europe — creating a Western advanced-materials platform designed for the speed, scale, and resilience our partners demand.”