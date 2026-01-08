KLA Corporation opens $33 million R&D facility in India
The R&D and innovation centre in Chennai will expand the US company’s regional AI and software development capabilities and boost collaboration and innovation across R&D, engineering and product support functions.
US semiconductor equipment maker KLA Corporation has announced the opening of its new R&D and innovation centre in India.
The ₹3 billion (about USD 33 million) hub in Chennai will expand the company’s regional AI and software development capabilities and boost collaboration and innovation across R&D, engineering and product support functions, the company said, according to a report by Businessline.
“KLA’s expansion reflects the momentum of the country’s emerging semiconductor ecosystem. Investments like these strengthen industry–government collaboration, accelerate advanced R&D, and support the vision of the India Semiconductor Mission,” said Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, & CEO, India Semiconductor Mission.
“Over the past two decades, KLA has grown steadily in India, building a strong foundation in software engineering, AI, and innovation,” Dominic David, President, KLA India, was quoted as saying by Businessline. “The new facility enables our teams to scale with purpose, driving innovation, fostering employee wellbeing, and strengthening our global programs with efficiency and impact. It reflects our long-term commitment to nurturing local talent, advancing R&D collaboration, and supporting India’s vision to become a key player in the global semiconductor ecosystem.”