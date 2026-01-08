KLA Corporation opens $33 million R&D facility in India

US semiconductor equipment maker KLA Corporation has announced the opening of its new R&D and innovation centre in India.

The ₹3 billion (about USD 33 million) hub in Chennai will expand the company’s regional AI and software development capabilities and boost collaboration and innovation across R&D, engineering and product support functions, the company said, according to a report by Businessline.

“KLA’s expansion reflects the momentum of the country’s emerging semiconductor ecosystem. Investments like these strengthen industry–government collaboration, accelerate advanced R&D, and support the vision of the India Semiconductor Mission,” said Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, & CEO, India Semiconductor Mission.