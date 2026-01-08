Kitron secures €7 million defence electronics contract

In late December 2025, EMS provider Kitron signed an agreement with a new customer, with an estimated value of EUR 7 million, for the production and supply of advanced electronics for autonomous systems across air, land, and sea domains for the defence industry.



The EMS provider says that deliveries under the contract are scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2026, with production taking place at one of Kitron's European facilities.

"This order underlines Kitron's solid and growing position in the autonomous systems industry, where fast ramp-up and scalability are key abilities combined with high quality and reliability, which is the core of the Kitron business model. This supports the long-term growth ambitions we have communicated within Defence & Aerospace and further strengthens our position in this domain," says Hasse Faxe, Chief Commercial Officer of Kitron, in a press release.