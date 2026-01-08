Benchmark names Josh Hollin as CTO

Hollin succeeds Jan Janick, who will retire on January 16, 2026, after a distinguished tenure shaping Benchmark’s engineering strategy and culture of innovation.

Hollin brings more than 25 years of experience in engineering leadership, automation, and advanced manufacturing technologies. His career spans executive roles at leading technology companies, where he has scaled global engineering organisations, driven AI and robotics innovation, and delivered product development strategies. Most recently, Hollin served as Vice President of Engineering & Technical Program Management at GoPro, where he led hardware and software engineering programs and introduced advanced lifecycle practices to accelerate product delivery. Prior to GoPro, Hollin held senior leadership roles at AMP Robotics and Flex.