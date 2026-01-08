Benchmark names Josh Hollin as CTO
EMS provider Benchmark Electronics has appointed Josh Hollin as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
Hollin succeeds Jan Janick, who will retire on January 16, 2026, after a distinguished tenure shaping Benchmark’s engineering strategy and culture of innovation.
Hollin brings more than 25 years of experience in engineering leadership, automation, and advanced manufacturing technologies. His career spans executive roles at leading technology companies, where he has scaled global engineering organisations, driven AI and robotics innovation, and delivered product development strategies. Most recently, Hollin served as Vice President of Engineering & Technical Program Management at GoPro, where he led hardware and software engineering programs and introduced advanced lifecycle practices to accelerate product delivery. Prior to GoPro, Hollin held senior leadership roles at AMP Robotics and Flex.
“I’m excited to join Benchmark and lead an engineering organisation that is known for solving complex challenges,” said Hollin, in a press release. “The company’s commitment to innovation and operational excellence inspires me, and I look forward to working with this talented team to deliver solutions that create real value for our customers.”