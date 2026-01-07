Rajesh Power awarded BESS project in Gujarat
The project is to be executed within 18 months from the date of signing the Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA) and regulatory approvals.
Rajesh Power Services, an Indian provider of underground and overhead power network systems, has announced that it has secured a project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for the development of a 65 MW/130 MW standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Virpore in Gujarat.
The company made the announcement in an exchange filing, according to a report by Indian news agency PTI.
The project is to be executed within 18 months from the date of signing the Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA) and regulatory approvals.
“Battery energy storage is becoming an important part of India’s power system as renewable energy capacity continues to grow,” Kurang Panchal, Managing Director, Rajesh Power Services Ltd, was quoted as saying in a report by Manufacturing Today. “This project represents a key milestone for Rajesh Power as we expand into grid-scale energy storage solutions that support grid reliability, flexibility and the energy transition. This project establishes Rajesh Power’s credentials to execute projects on a Build, Own and Operate basis.”