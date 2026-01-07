Rajesh Power awarded BESS project in Gujarat

Rajesh Power Services, an Indian provider of underground and overhead power network systems, has announced that it has secured a project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for the development of a 65 MW/130 MW standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Virpore in Gujarat.

The company made the announcement in an exchange filing, according to a report by Indian news agency PTI.

The project is to be executed within 18 months from the date of signing the Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA) and regulatory approvals.