Kelly Davidson takes the helm as president of NCAB North America

NCAB has been active in the US market since 2012 and has expanded its regional presence through a series of acquisitions. The company states in a press release that it sees great possibilities to expand its business further, and a strong continued growth in America is a priority for the group.

In her new role, Davidson will be responsible for leading NCAB’s operations in the region. During her tenure as vice president, she has been involved in positioning NCAB within the domestic electronics market.

Davidson has been with NCAB for 13 years. Commenting on the appointment, she said her focus going forward will be on driving growth and strengthening customer partnerships, while continuing to emphasise quality, reliability, and service.