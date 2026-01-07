Group ACB to expand Malville site with new office building

According to a company update on LinkedIn, the new facility will cover 450 square metres and is intended to accommodate most of the company’s office functions. This move is expected to free up existing space within the current premises for production use.

Group ACB states that the reorganisation will allow for the installation of approximately 600 square metres of additional manufacturing capacity. The expansion is also accompanied by a planned equipment investment plan, details of which the company says will be communicated in the coming months.