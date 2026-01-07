Green light for Kitron’s acquisition of DeltaNordic

The approvals have been granted by the Swedish Competition Authority and the Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products. The transaction is now expected to be completed in early January 2026.

It was back in November of last year that Kitron announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire all shares in DeltaNordic from Mind Industrial Group AB and JSLS Holding AB. The transaction values DeltaNordic at EUR 114 million.

DeltaNordic operates two production facilities in Sweden and one facility in Nanjing, China. According to previously disclosed information, DeltaNordic’s revenues are expected to reach approximately SEK 815 million (EUR 74 million) in 2026, with around half of sales linked to defence customers.

Kitron has previously stated that the acquisition strengthens the group’s position within the Defence & Aerospace segment and expands its presence in Sweden. The company has also noted that customer overlap between Kitron and DeltaNordic is limited.