Waaree Energies raises $110M for battery manufacturing

India’s Waaree Energy Storage Solutions Pvt Ltd (WESSPL), a subsidiary of Waaree Energies Ltd, has announced the successful completion of a funding round totalling INR 10.03 billion (about USD 110 million) from a cluster of strategic investors, including family offices, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and institutional backers.

This fund raise is a part of the announced Capex of INR 100 billion (USD 1.1 billion) for the establishment of a 20 GWh advanced lithium-ion cell and battery pack manufacturing plant, the company said in a press release.

The plant will focus on the production of high-performance cells and battery packs tailored for utility-scale storage systems, electric mobility, and distributed energy applications.

The integration of storage manufacturing strengthens Waaree’s ability to deliver end-to-end solutions critical for grid stability, renewable energy penetration, and decarbonisation at scale, it said.