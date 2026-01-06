Space Forge generates plasma aboard its satellite

Space Forge has successfully generated plasma aboard its ForgeStar-1 satellite, marking a key step toward producing a new class of high-performance semiconductor materials on orbit, the company said.

The plasma demonstration confirms that the extreme conditions needed for gas-phase crystal growth — a core building block of semiconductor production — can now be created and controlled on an autonomous platform in low Earth orbit (LEO). This is the first time a commercial spacecraft has demonstrated this capability, Space Forge said.

“Generating plasma on orbit represents a fundamental shift, it proves that the essential environment for advanced crystal growth can be achieved on a dedicated, commercial satellite — opening the door to a completely new manufacturing frontier,” said Joshua Western, CEO and Co-founder, Space Forge.

The absence of convection in microgravity, the ultra-high quality vacuum with near-zero nitrogen contamination and the stable thermal conditions can enable semiconductor crystals several orders of magnitude cleaner than those produced terrestrially.

ForgeStar-1’s plasma strike is the first step in testing how those advantages translate into real materials performance. The satellite will run a series of parameter sweeps to map plasma behaviour in microgravity and collect data that will directly inform the design and operation of future missions, the company said.

