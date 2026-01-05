India approves electronic component projects worth $4.6 billion

India has approved projects worth USD 4.6 billion to strengthen domestic manufacturing ‌of electronic components, the government announced.

Samsung, Tata Electronics and Foxconn are among the companies whose projects were approved to receive government subsidies ⁠under the Electronics ‌Component Manufacturing Scheme, according to a Reuters report.

These approvals are expected to generate 33,791 direct employment opportunities, the country's ‌IT ministry said in a press release. These approvals include manufacturing of 11 target segment products, which have cross sectoral applications such as mobile manufacturing, telecom, consumer electronics, strategic electronics, automotive and IT hardware products.

The approved units are spread across eight states: Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The projects are expected to produce parts worth USD 28.6 billion, the IT ministry said.

The approvals for PCBs (including HDIs) have been given to nine applicants which include India Circuits Private Limited, Vital Electronics Private Limited, Signum Electronics Limited, Epitome Components Private Limited, BPL Limited, AT & S India Private Limited, Ascent-K Circuit Private Ltd, CIPSA TEC India Pvt Ltd, and Shogini Technoarts Pvt Ltd.

Approval for manufacturing of capacitors has been awarded to Deki Electronics Limited and TDK India Private Limited. For manufacturing of high-speed connectors, approval has been given to Amphenol High Speed Technology India Private Limited.

Approval for manufacturing of enclosures for mobile, IT hardware products and related devices are granted to Yuzhan Technology (India) Private Limited, Motherson Electronic Components Private Limited and Tata Electronics Private Limited.

An application for manufacturing of Li-ion cells for digital applications has been approved for ATLbattery Technology (India) Private Limited.

In the sub-assembly category, approval has been given to Dixon Electroconnect Private Limited for manufacturing of Optical Transceiver (SFP); Kunshan Q Tech Microelectronics (India) Private Limited for manufacturing of Camera Module Sub Assembly; and Samsung Display Noida Private Limited for manufacturing of Display Module Sub-Assembly.

Approvals have also been given to NPSPL Advanced Materials Private Limited for manufacturing of anode material; Wipro Global Engineering and Electronic Materials Private Limited for manufacturing of Laminate (Copper Clad); and Hindalco Industries Limited for manufacturing of aluminium extrusion for mobile phones enclosures, the press release said.