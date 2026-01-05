Enlightra raises $15M to advance energy-efficient laser links

Enlightra, a Swiss-American deeptech startup building chip-scale multiwavelength lasers for next-generation data transmission, has announced it has raised a total of USD 15 million in funding to tackle a key bottleneck in AI infrastructure: fast and energy efficient data transfer.

Enlightra’s laser technology replaces copper wiring with compact ultra-high bandwidth optical links that move data faster while consuming much less power, the startup said.

The funding has enabled Enlightra to develop and demonstrate its multi-color laser technology, which connects computing chips (GPUs, TPUs) in AI clusters faster and more efficiently than copper cables can. The company’s investors include Y Combinator, Runa Capital, Pegasus Tech Ventures, Protocol Labs, Halo Labs, Asymmetry Ventures and TRAC VC, among others.

“The world’s AI infrastructure is hitting the limits of copper,” said Maxim Karpov, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Enlightra. “Our lasers unlock a new level of energy-efficient connectivity by turning light into the backbone of GPU communication.”

Enlightra’s multi-color laser technology replaces dozens of discrete lasers with a single integrated source to cut power, cost, and footprint. Each color functions as an independent data channel, creating dozens of high-bandwidth connections from one laser source, the company said.

“Using more colors is the only way to fully utilize the capacity of modern optical fiber networks,” said John Jost, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Enlightra. “Our technology enables AI clusters and data centers to scale efficiently by separating performance growth from energy and the cost increases.”