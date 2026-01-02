Tata Advanced Systems breaks ground on facility supporting C-130J

Tata Advanced Systems and Lockheed Martin have announced the groundbreaking of a new Defence Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in India, developed to support Lockheed Martin’s C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

This milestone builds on the companies’ long-standing industrial partnership and will significantly enhance in-country sustainment for the Indian Air Force, while also creating opportunities for broader regional and global support, according to a press release.

“For more than seven decades, we’ve grown alongside India’s expanding aerospace and defense industrial base,” said Lockheed Martin’s Chief Operating Officer Frank St. John. “This new C-130 MRO facility strengthens that foundation. It brings world-class sustainment capability into India, improves readiness for the Indian Air Force, and creates opportunities that will support regional and global C-130 operators. We remain committed to building capability for India and from India for decades to come.”

“This milestone marks more than the establishment of a new facility—it represents India’s growing confidence and capability in shaping its own defence future,” said Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Advanced Systems. “The MRO venture strengthens our aerospace ecosystem, creating a foundation for innovation, skill development, and global competitiveness.”

Tata Advanced Systems, Lockheed Martin’s long-standing partner in manufacturing C-130 empennages and other aerostructure assemblies in India, will play a central role in operating the new facility, the press release said.