India’s KP Group to invest $4B in Botswana’s renewable energy sector

KP Group, an Indian renewable energy company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of the Republic of Botswana to collaborate on large-scale renewable energy generation, energy storage and transmission infrastructure.

Under the agreement, KP Group and the Government of Botswana will jointly develop renewable energy and allied infrastructure projects involving an estimated capital investment of USD 4 billion, according to a media release.

These projects are expected to add nearly 5 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity. The collaboration also includes the development and strengthening of high-voltage transmission infrastructure within Botswana, along with regional interconnections to enhance power reliability and energy security.

The partnership supports Botswana’s ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030 and marks a milestone in KP Group’s international expansion, the media release said.

Bogolo Joy Kenewendo, Minister of Minerals and Energy, said the partnership would accelerate clean energy deployment while delivering long-term economic and environmental benefits.

Dr. Faruk G. Patel, Founding Promoter of KP Group, said the MoU reflects a shared vision to unlock Botswana’s renewable potential and contribute meaningfully to its net-zero journey.