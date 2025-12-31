A milestone year for Evertiq – Record traffic in 2025

2025 has proven to be a milestone year for Evertiq AB, both in terms of recognition and audience growth. The company was recently named one of Sweden’s Gazelle Companies 2025 by Dagens Industri, a distinction awarded to fast-growing and high-performing companies across the country.

Alongside this accolade, Evertiq’s content network experienced unprecedented growth. The total number of unique visitors across the network surged from 1,933,978 in 2024 to over 3.5 million in 2025, marking an exponential increase in audience engagement. This growth highlights the company’s expanding role as a leading source of industry news and insights.

Ewelina Bednarz, Content Manager at Evertiq, expressed her gratitude for the collective effort behind these achievements.

“This remarkable year wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication of the entire Evertiq team,” Bednarz said. “We also want to thank the industry for their continued engagement and trust in us and our content. Every visit, every story shared, and every conversation we’ve had contribute to this success. We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together and are excited for what the future holds.”

As Evertiq looks ahead to 2026, the focus remains on providing high-quality, relevant, and timely content to its growing audience, while continuing to support the electronics industry with reliable information and analysis.

“This recognition and growth confirm that Evertiq is moving in the right direction,” said Irma Björsell, CEO of Evertiq AB. “Becoming a Gazelle Company while reaching more than 3.5 million unique visitors shows that our long-term focus on quality content, industry relevance, and strong relationships is paying off.”