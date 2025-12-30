Sandvik wins $17 million order for BEVs from mining firm
Sandvik has received a large order for battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) from the Canada-based mining company Eldorado Gold, to be used at its Lamaque mine in Val-d’Or, Québec. The order is valued at around SEK 160 million (about USD 17.5 million) and was booked in the fourth quarter of 2025, Sandvik said.
The order includes battery-electric trucks and loaders and follows a SEK 65 million (USD 7 million) BEV order from Eldorado Gold booked in the third quarter. Deliveries are expected to begin mid-2026 and continue into 2027. With the new orders, the fleet of Sandvik BEVs at the Lamaque mine will grow from two to 12 units.
“Sandvik BEVs have proven their capability underground at Lamaque, and this order confirms the strength of our battery-electric offering,” said Mats Eriksson, President of business area Mining at Sandvik. “We are proud to expand our partnership with Eldorado Gold and support their strategy to strengthen efficiency, safety and sustainability in their mining operations.”