Sandvik wins $17 million order for BEVs from mining firm

Sandvik has received a large order for battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) from the Canada-based mining company Eldorado Gold, to be used at its Lamaque mine in Val-d’Or, Québec. The order is valued at around SEK 160 million (about USD 17.5 million) and was booked in the fourth quarter of 2025, Sandvik said.

The order includes battery-electric trucks and loaders and follows a SEK 65 million (USD 7 million) BEV order from Eldorado Gold booked in the third quarter. Deliveries are expected to begin mid-2026 and continue into 2027. With the new orders, the fleet of Sandvik BEVs at the Lamaque mine will grow from two to 12 units.