ArcelorMittal announces new green energy projects in India

ArcelorMittal has announced three new renewable energy projects in India totaling 1GW of nominal solar and wind capacity. Upon completion the projects will double ArcelorMittal’s renewable energy capacity in India to 2GW and increase its total global renewable energy capacity to 3.3GW, the company said.

The three projects are: a 36MW solar project in Amaravati, Maharashtra; 400MW solar + 500MWh battery energy storage project in Bikaner, Rajasthan; and a 250MW wind + 300MW solar + 300MWh integrated battery storage in Bachau, Gujarat.

Total capital expenditure for the three projects is anticipated to be USD 900 million and the power generated will be supplied to AMNS India, ArcelorMittal’s 60/40 Indian steelmaking joint venture with Nippon Steel.

“With these new projects, we are doubling our renewable energy capacity in India, providing a secure supply of clean energy to our Indian steelmaking operations and strengthening our global footprint in clean power,” ArcelorMittal CEO, Aditya Mittal, said. “Our approach is to invest in projects that are sustainable, economically sound, and aligned with our ambition to make a meaningful contribution to the energy transition. These investments show how climate responsibility and business performance can go hand in hand.”

In addition to ArcelorMittal’s three new projects, AMNS India is also developing its own renewable energy project, which mirrors ArcelorMittal’s Bachau project in terms of location (Bachau, Gujarat), scope (550MW project, consisting of 300MW of solar power and 250MW of wind power).