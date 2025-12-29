ABB boosts grid automation offerings with Netcontrol acquisition

ABB has announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Netcontrol, a provider of electrical grid automation solutions for power utilities and critical infrastructure operators, according to a media release. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

ABB’s electrification portfolio combined with Netcontrol’s advanced grid automation solutions will help customers on their journey to digitalize the power grid. Headquartered in Helsinki, Netcontrol has around 100 employees. It was founded in 1991 and is currently owned by Procuritas Partners, a Swedish private equity fund.

“As we add renewable sources and new consumers, like electric vehicles and heat pumps, connecting everything reliably becomes more and more challenging. Utilities need digitalization and automation to keep the grid stable, resilient, and flexible,” said Adrian Guggisberg, Division President, ABB Distribution Solutions. “Acquiring Netcontrol is a strong fit supporting our grid automation portfolio expansion and a useful step forward to help our customers outrun.”

Once the deal closes, Netcontrol’s products and services are expected to be integrated into ABB’s Distribution Solutions portfolio and offered through its global sales channels, the media release said.