SMTo Engineering opens new office in Tijuana

The expansion marks a further development in SMTo Engineering’s long-standing partnership with machine vision inspection company ViTrox. The two companies have collaborated since 2015, focusing on supporting Mexico’s electronics and semiconductor manufacturing industries.

According to the companies, the new Tijuana office is intended to provide closer and more efficient technical and customer support in northern Mexico. The facility is also expected to support customer visits, training activities, and other technical engagements.

ViTrox, which supplies automated machine vision inspection solutions for semiconductor and electronics packaging manufacturers, works with SMTo Engineering as a regional sales and service partner in Mexico.