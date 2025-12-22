© ViTrox
SMTo Engineering opens new office in Tijuana
SMTo Engineering has opened a new office in Tijuana, Mexico, expanding its presence in northern Mexico and strengthening local customer support for the electronics manufacturing sector. The new office is located in Baja California and will serve customers across the region.
The expansion marks a further development in SMTo Engineering’s long-standing partnership with machine vision inspection company ViTrox. The two companies have collaborated since 2015, focusing on supporting Mexico’s electronics and semiconductor manufacturing industries.
According to the companies, the new Tijuana office is intended to provide closer and more efficient technical and customer support in northern Mexico. The facility is also expected to support customer visits, training activities, and other technical engagements.
ViTrox, which supplies automated machine vision inspection solutions for semiconductor and electronics packaging manufacturers, works with SMTo Engineering as a regional sales and service partner in Mexico.