Solstice breaks ground on $200 million Spokane expansion

Solstice Advanced Materials, a US-based pure-play specialty materials company, has announced it has broken ground on a USD 200 million investment to expand and modernize its electronic materials facility in Spokane Valley, Washington.

By the end of 2029, the facility’s current production capacity for sputtering targets is expected to double, helping meet growing customer demand amid rapid expansion across the industry, the company said.

“This groundbreaking represents more than an investment in our Spokane operations – it’s an investment in our customers and in the future of American semiconductor innovation,” said Solstice President and CEO David Sewell. “As demand accelerates for artificial intelligence, high-speed computing and connected technologies, we are preparing the Spokane facility to deliver the quality, reliability and scale our customers need to drive innovation. The expansion project underscores our commitment to strengthening supply chain resilience, enhancing production efficiency and driving sustainable manufacturing innovation in this exciting growth market.”

The Spokane expansion will play a key role in enabling the next generation of semiconductor fabrication, providing critical materials needed to produce smaller, faster and more energy-efficient chips, the company said.

“Our customers are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in chip design, and they depend on partners who can move with the same speed and precision,” said Simon Mawson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Electronic & Specialty Materials at Solstice Advanced Materials. “This expansion is about giving them reliable access to the highest-quality materials, shorter lead times and the confidence that Solstice will be there to support their innovation and growth every step of the way.”

The Spokane expansion will also deliver significant benefits to the local community and regional economy. Of the USD 200 million investment, approximately USD 80 million is expected to be spent with Washington-based suppliers. In addition, the company plans to add over 80 new positions and make critical investments to upskill technicians.