Kitron receives order valued at €44 million

The order is closely linked to increasing demand from the fast-growing data centre segment, where large-scale electrification, resilience, and power-balancing capabilities have become critical.

The company says that the order represents an expansion of existing business and underlines Kitron’s role as a supplier of complex, high-reliability electronics supporting the global shift toward more energy-intensive digital infrastructure. As data centres scale rapidly, the need for robust energy storage and grid-balancing solutions is accelerating.

Deliveries under the order are scheduled to begin in 2026, and production will take place at Kitron’s facility in the United States, enabling proximity to several emerging data centre clusters.