Gilat receives $10 million order for Earth Observation Solution
Israeli company Gilat Satellite Networks, a provider of satellite-based broadband communications, has announced today that Gilat DataPath has been selected to deliver a customized Earth Observation Solution. The order, valued at approximately USD 10 million, will be delivered within the next 12 months.
This award reflects the continued expansion of Gilat Defense’s portfolio of specialized capabilities beyond satellite communications and into the earth observation and geospatial insights domain, the company said in a media release.
The tailored solution leverages satellites equipped with various sensors to provide real-time data for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and situational awareness. The capability will deliver a transportable direct downlink terminal to enable timely delivery of earth observation insights in remote locations.
“Nations today rely on resilient, mission-tailored insights and intelligence as they seek to understand the security environment, humanitarian assistance and first responder efforts,” said Nicole Robinson, President of Gilat DataPath. “This award underscores confidence in our ability to deliver customized Earth observation capabilities based upon our time tested and trusted SATCOM terminal solutions that enhance operational performance. We are proud to support our customer’s mission and continue broadening our offerings.”