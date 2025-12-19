Gilat receives $10 million order for Earth Observation Solution

Israeli company Gilat Satellite Networks, a provider of satellite-based broadband communications, has announced today that Gilat DataPath has been selected to deliver a customized Earth Observation Solution. The order, valued at approximately USD 10 million, will be delivered within the next 12 months.

This award reflects the continued expansion of Gilat Defense’s portfolio of specialized capabilities beyond satellite communications and into the earth observation and geospatial insights domain, the company said in a media release.

The tailored solution leverages satellites equipped with various sensors to provide real-time data for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and situational awareness. The capability will deliver a transportable direct downlink terminal to enable timely delivery of earth observation insights in remote locations.