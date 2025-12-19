Cyient acquires majority stake in Kinetic Technologies

India’s Cyient Semiconductors has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Kinetic Technologies for a total consideration of up to USD 93 million.

Kinetic Technologies is headquartered in San Jose, California, operating as a fabless semiconductor manufacturer with R&D centers based in Silicon Valley and Asia.

The acquisition will accelerate Cyient Semiconductors’ growth trajectory across data centers, electrification, automotive, networking, industrial automation, and the fast-emerging edge AI compute segment, the Hyderabad-headquartered company said in a media release.

It brings together Cyient’s design expertise with Kinetic’s portfolio of high-performance analog and mixed-signal ICs, including power conversion solutions, display power, protection and interface solutions, the media release said.

“Combining Kinetic’s power management and protection IC depth with Cyient Semiconductors’ custom ASIC engine materially strengthens our platform strategy catering to exploding AI demands,” said Suman Narayan, CEO of Cyient Semiconductors. “This will help shorten development cycles and scaling our ability to solve the toughest power, thermal, and reliability problems in high volume systems. The result is custom application-specific power management ICs for data centers, communications, medical electronics, and industrial IoT, delivering superior performance and total cost efficiency.”