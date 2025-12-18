Sanmina expands with new energy manufacturing factory

The EMS provider said the factory will produce a range of energy infrastructure products, including medium-voltage distribution transformers, instrument transformers and switchgear. Production at the facility is expected to begin in 2027, and according to the company, it already has initial customer commitments in place.

Sanmina also announced that it has entered into an agreement with Končar – Electrical Industry Inc. to co-design a custom medium-voltage transformer. The companies said in a press release that the collaboration will also explore additional opportunities to support Končar’s expansion plans in the US market.

"We are very pleased to announce this expansion of Sanmina's Energy-related business. We believe that the transmission, distribution and storage of electric power provides an excellent fit for Sanmina's core competences in engineering and manufacturing to deliver cutting-edge medium-voltage and high-voltage equipment," said Jure Sola, Chairman and CEO of Sanmina, in the press release.

Končar, a Croatia-based electrical equipment manufacturer, said the partnership will allow it to leverage its experience in transformer design and manufacturing while accelerating its presence in the US market.