India’s Digantara raises $50M to expand into missile defence

Indian space surveillance startup Digantara has raised USD 50 million in a Series B funding round, which included new investors such as 360 ONE Asset and SBI Investment of Japan, along with serial entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala and existing backers Peak XV Partners and Kalaari Capital also participating, according to a report by TechCrunch.

With the fresh funding, the company’s total capital raised has gone up to USD 64.5 million.

The Bengaluru-based company specialises in space surveillance and intelligence, and works with the defence sectors in India and the US to monitor space debris and track missiles. With this new capital, the company plans to expand beyond space domain awareness into missile detection and tracking.

“This capital accelerates our path to operational readiness, expand into the US and Europe, and drive new programs in missile warning, tracking, and space-based interceptors to deliver real deterrence and multidomain superiority,” Anirudh Sharma, co-founder and CEO of Digantara, said, according to a report by Indian news agency PTI.

Digantara launched its first space surveillance satellite, SCOT (Space Camera for Object Tracking), in January aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-12 mission. A month later, it opened an office in Colorado Springs as part of its push into the US defense market, the TechCrunch report said.

“Over the years, we have built and proven one-off systems across sensors, payloads, software, and ground infrastructure. Those foundations are now in place,” Digantara said in a post on LinkedIn. “The focus ahead is scale, repeatability, and production. Turning hard-won engineering into deployed constellations and operational systems that deliver continuous, real-world impact.”