Betronic acquires Irish EMS provider Smart Electronics

The acquisition brings Smart Electronics, which operates from Shannon, Ireland, into the Betronic Group network. Smart Electronics is led by founders Shane Adams and Eamon Irwin, who will remain in their leadership roles following the transaction. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Smart Electronics provides electronics manufacturing services and has built long-term relationships with customers in various industries. The company focuses on flexible manufacturing and tailored production services.

Betronic Group operates across product development and electronics manufacturing, offering services from design through to global production. The company said the acquisition is intended to strengthen its manufacturing footprint in Europe and expand supply chain options for customers.

According to the companies, the combination is expected to create operational synergies, particularly in procurement and production capacity. Betronic Group said the acquisition will provide direct access to ISO 13485-certified medical-grade manufacturing and improve supply chain resilience through a broader production network.

Both companies stated that the transaction will allow for economies of scale and a more diversified operational risk profile amid ongoing volatility in global supply chains.

Leadership continuity at Smart Electronics is expected to support a smooth transition for customers and employees.