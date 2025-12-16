Scanfil and Valmet to strengthen their EMS relationship
Finnish EMS provider Scanfil and Valmet, a Finnish developer and supplier of process technologies, automation systems and services, have agreed to deepen their partnership into new locations and products, supporting Valmet’s regional presence and growth through several new products and product families.
According to Valmet, the collaboration aims to support the company’s regional presence and growth, particularly in APAC and the US. Most of the new joint projects started in the fourth quarter of 2025 and are expected to be fully implemented in the second half of 2026.
Heikki Huida, Valmet’s Category Manager of EMS, says in a press release that Scanfil was chosen as a partner due to the company’s geographic reach, reliable deliveries, quality production and service-oriented approach. Scanfil has been Valmet’s partner in electronics production for over 20 years.
Juuso Boman, Global Account Manager at Scanfil, says that the agreement will bring new business to many Scanfil sites, especially to Atlanta in the USA and Johor Bahru in Malaysia.
Financial details of the deepened business relationship have not been disclosed.