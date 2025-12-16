Littelfuse completes acquisition of Basler Electric
Littelfuse has completed its previously announced acquisition of Basler Electric Company, strengthening the company’s high-power application capabilities.
Basler is a designer and manufacturer of electrical control and protection technologies serving high-growth industrial markets.
As part of the Littelfuse Industrial Segment, Basler is expected to expand Littelfuse presence in mission-critical, secular growth industrial markets such as grid and utility infrastructure, power generation, and data centre. It will also enhance the company's high-power application capabilities through a comprehensive and reliable portfolio of controls and protection systems.
“The closing of the Basler acquisition marks a strong step forward in advancing our strategic priorities. Basler’s comprehensive technology portfolio and proven expertise in electrical control and protection solutions enhance our ability to serve customers driving the next-generation technology innovations across high-growth industrial markets,” said Greg Henderson, President and CEO of Littelfuse, in a press release.