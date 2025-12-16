GPV partners with US-based East/West Manufacturing

The agreement, which took effect on 12 December 2025, is intended to address growing demand for regionally aligned production amid changing tariff regimes and regulatory requirements, including Buy America and Build America (BABA) provisions and the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA).

EWME is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and operates manufacturing facilities in the United States. Under the partnership, the two companies will collaborate to provide customers with access to both US domestic manufacturing and lower-cost production in regions that qualify for USMCA benefits.

GPV chief executive Bo Lybæk said the partnership reflects increased customer engagement following tariff announcements by the US administration earlier in 2025. According to GPV, customers have been reassessing production locations to ensure compliance with US sourcing rules and to mitigate trade-related risks.

“This is an important step for GPV as we strengthen our focus and services to the American market. Since the first tariff announcements by the US Administration in April 2025, we have been in close dialogue with our customers to understand their specific production needs and to assess where it may be beneficial or even necessary to relocate manufacturing to navigate BABA and other US requirements. This partnership reflects that work. We see a strong match and strategic focus, and it positions us to continue serving our customers according to their needs and expectations,” says Bo Lybæk, CEO of GPV Group A/S, in a press release.

As part of the arrangement, GPV will support EWME in serving US industrial customers that require high-volume production in cost-competitive regions outside the US, while EWME will assist GPV with programmes that require domestic US manufacturing, including projects subject to BABA requirements.

Both companies will retain responsibility for customer relationships within their respective core markets. Manufacturing services may be subcontracted between the partners when this is deemed beneficial for cost, compliance, or capacity reasons.