VisIC secures $26M to advance next-gen GaN power solutions

Israeli firm VisIC Technologies has announced the successful second closing of its Round B funding, raising USD 26 million to advance cutting-edge GaN power semiconductor technology for electric vehicles. The round was led by a global semiconductor leader, with Hyundai Motor Company and Kia (HKMC) joining as strategic investors.

VisIC’s D³GaN platform delivers a new level of efficiency, scalability, and reliability for both 400V and 800V EV architectures, unlocking lighter, smaller, and more energy-efficient traction inverters, the company said in a media release.

“This investment marks a major milestone for VisIC and the global EV industry,” said Tamara Baksht, CEO of VisIC Technologies. “Our D³GaN technology is redefining power electronics for electric vehicles, and the support of our strategic partners accelerates our mission to deliver high-efficiency, scalable solutions for the next generation of mobility.”