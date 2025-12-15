Mahindra inaugurates 180 kW ultra-fast charging network in India

Mahindra plans to set up 250 electric vehicle charging stations, each with 180 kW, with over 1,000 charging points by the end of 2027, in India.

The Indian company has already inaugurated the first two Charge_IN stations in Hoskote on NH 75, Bengaluru – Chennai highway and Murthal on NH44, about 50 km from Delhi. Both the charging stations comprise two ultra-fast chargers capable of charging 4 EVs at once, the company said.

“Electric mobility is about driving a larger shift towards cleaner, sustainable transportation. XEV 9e and BE 6, with their impressive 500 km real-world range, ensure drivers feel confident on long journeys. Meanwhile, with our ultrafast charging network by Charge_IN we will be creating an open and accessible network for all EV users,” Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Chief Executive Officer - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Executive Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd., said. “Our aim is to make long-distance travel with an electric vehicle effortless and reliable like conventional driving, thereby building customer confidence and accelerating India’s transition to electric mobility.”

Mahindra’s Charge_IN network will exclusively feature 180 kW dual gun chargers designed to deliver faster, more convenient and reliable charging for electric four-wheelers.

The Charge_IN stations will be strategically positioned along major highway corridors. Each station will be co-located with wayside amenities such as restaurants, cafes, making them natural halting points for travellers.

These fast-charging stations will also be accessible to other brands’ electric vehicle users through Charge_IN by Mahindra app, and through other leading aggregator platforms, Mahindra said.