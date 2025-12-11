Virtusa Corporation acquires India’s SmartSoC Solutions

Virtusa Corporation, a US-headquartered product and platform engineering services company, has announced the strategic acquisition of SmartSoC Solutions (SmartSoC), an Indian semiconductor engineering and integrated circuit (IC) design services firm.

This acquisition expands Virtusa’s industry portfolio to include the high-growth semiconductor sector and completes its full-stack, end-to-end service capabilities, spanning the entire technology ecosystem from the chip to the network, cloud and application layer, according to a media release.

“The acquisition of SmartSoC is transformational for Virtusa. It immediately establishes us as a key player in the high-growth semiconductor engineering space, completing our vision for a full-stack offering that can serve clients from the foundational silicon layer all the way through to the customer application,” said Nitesh Banga, Chief Executive Officer of Virtusa. “As AI models become more complex and data center investment surges globally, having in-house chip design capabilities is crucial. This move not only diversifies our industry presence but ensures we are architecting the future, from the base layer of silicon up, positioning us at the very heart of innovation.”

“With Virtusa’s cloud and application layer services, we are able to offer chip to cloud solutions, helping customers get to market faster,” said Scott Houghton, CEO, North America & Chief Business Officer, SmartSoC Solutions. “By combining our deep semiconductor expertise with Virtusa’s global reach and strong enterprise relationships, we can scale faster, broaden our capabilities, and deliver greater impact to our clients. Together, we are positioned to support the rapidly growing demand across the semiconductor and technology landscape with greater speed, depth, and technical excellence.”

The acquisition also bolsters Virtusa’s global delivery footprint. SmartSoC’s existing delivery structure includes a significant presence in India, featuring a tier 2 delivery center in Hubli, the media release said.