Teltonika to build new technology centre in Kaunas

The facility will cover 15,500 square meters on a four-hectare site and will house laboratories for the development, testing, and innovation of Teltonika networking devices. Dedicated research and development spaces will support engineers in advancing new technologies and expanding production capacity.

“Teltonika has been operating in Kaunas for more than 20 years, and during this time we have developed a strong, globally recognised niche in the networking solutions business. With a talented engineering team and a favourable environment for growth, we can take a significant step – invest around EUR 34 million in a new technology centre,” says Arvydas Paukštys, founder of the Teltonika company group, in a press release.

The project is expected to create around 500 jobs across engineering, electronics, IT, and manufacturing, ranging from internships to full-time positions.

Following a series of evaluations confirming the project meets ALEX Innovation Park’s requirements, an investor agreement was signed. The Kaunas City Municipality Council has also formally approved the land lease for the site.