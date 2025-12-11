Leoni expands its production with two plants in Egypt

The two plants, located in the Badr Free Zone, will have a total production surface of approximately 35,000 square metres. When running at full capacity by 2027, Leoni says that the company will have doubled its output capacity in the country.

Moreover, Leoni’s development is in line with the country’s strategic industrial priorities. Egypt has launched a national program to localise and develop its automotive industry, aiming to build a strong, competitive and fully integrated manufacturing ecosystem, to increase exports and create skilled jobs.

The Badr 5 plant will come up with more advanced automation solutions and machine-human interaction compared to the traditional wiring systems manufacturing. Together with its partner Luxshare, Leoni is looking to push the boundaries of standardised automated processes. This will, according to the company, allow for an increase in output while opening new career opportunities for the employees, who will take on more complex operational and engineering responsibilities.

Leoni currently employs around 5,500 people in Egypt and has been active in the country since 1997. It is around ten Egyptian facilities altogether, the company is producing wiring systems and cable harnesses for the European automobile and supplier industry.