Kitron secures €19 million defence electronics order
Norwegian EMS provider Kitron has received an order valued at approximately EUR 19 million for the production and supply of electronic components used in guidance, control, and targeting systems.
According to the company, the order represents an extension of existing business with an unnamed long-term defence customer and reinforces Kitron’s role as a supplier of mission-critical electronics for advanced weapon systems.
Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the second half of 2027, with production to be carried out at one of Kitron’s European facilities.
“This order extension underscores the trust our defence customers place in Kitron’s ability to deliver high-reliability electronics for complex and sensitive applications. It supports the long-term growth ambitions we have communicated within Defence & Aerospace and further strengthens our position in the guidance, control and targeting systems domain,” says Peter Nilsson, President and CEO of Kitron, in a press release.