Neways acquires Philips Micro Devices

The deal is described as a strategic move to expand Neways’ position in specialised microelectronics and accelerate growth in the defence sector.

Philips Micro Devices is known for its advanced microsystems technologies in the defence, semicon and medical sectors. For Neways, the deal also adds big-name customers under long-standing strategic partnerships to its customer portfolio.

Under the acquisition, approximately 70 employees from Philips Micro Devices will transfer to Neways. The combined expertise and capabilities are expected to enhance innovation and broaden the range of solutions offered to its customers.

“The acquisition of Philips Micro Devices represents a key addition to our portfolio,” said Hans Büthker, CEO of Neways, in a press release. “Their technological excellence and innovative culture perfectly complement our mission to operate at the forefront of technology. Micro Devices’ exposure to the defence industry also further accelerates our growth in this strategic sector. Together, we will create new opportunities for growth and drive technological progress.”

The transaction is expected to close in early 2026, subject to customary conditions. The purchase price has not been disclosed.