© Kitron
Electronics Production |
Kitron lands €55 million defence order
The defence industry is running at full speed – a trend reflected in Norwegian EMS provider Kitron, which has secured an order worth EUR 55 million from an unnamed customer in the defence and aerospace sector.
According to Kitron, the order is a sign of continued strong demand in the defence market. Deliveries are scheduled for 2026.
The contract is the latest in a series of major agreements for Kitron in the defence and aerospace segment, where the company has experienced significant growth in recent years.
"This order is yet another example of the strong demand we have reported in the defence sector, and it confirms our agility and ability to rapidly scale," says Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron, in a press release.