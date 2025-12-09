Global semiconductor sales up 4.7% in October

SIA highlighted that growth continues to be driven by strong demand in the Americas and the Asia Pacific/All Other region.

“Global semiconductor sales continued to increase in October, topping September’s results and far outpacing October of last year. Growth continues to be driven by sales into the Americans and Asia Pacific,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, in a press release. “Meanwhile, the 2025 WSTS autumn forecast calls for record-breaking global market growth in 2025, with sales projected to approach $1 trillion in 2026.”

Regional trends

Year-on-year, October sales increased in the Americas (59.6%), Asia Pacific/All Other (24.8%), China (18.5%) and Europe (8.3%), while Japan saw a decline of 10%. Month-to-month, sales increased across all major regions: Asia Pacific/All Other (7.2%), China (4.4%), Americas (3.5%), Europe (3.5%) and Japan (0.6%).

SIA also endorsed the WSTS autumn 2025 forecast, which projects global semiconductor sales to grow 22.5% in 2025 to USD 772.2 billion. For 2026, sales are expected to reach USD 975.4 billion, up from the spring estimate of USD 760.7 billion.