Cyient qualifies for key bid in $500M India chip lab revamp

Cyient Semiconductors, a Hyderabad-headquartered provider of custom ASIC/ASSP solutions, has announced that it has qualified for a key contract for the supply and qualification of technology IPs, including design enablement, for the ₹45 billion (approximately USD 500 million) modernization initiative at the Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), Mohali in the Indian state of Punjab.

This modernization initiative supports the Government of India’s objectives under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), which aims to expand domestic semiconductor capability, reduce reliance on imports, and create accessible fabrication capacity for startups, academia and strategic sectors.

Cyient Semiconductors is set to contribute directly to these goals by updating the process technology platforms that will underpin the upgraded fab, the Indian company said in a press release.

Under this mandate, Cyient Semiconductors will supply and qualify three foundational process technologies — RF-CMOS, BCD (HV LDMOS), and CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) — for SCL’s enhanced 8-inch manufacturing line. These technologies are widely used across industrial, automotive, energy, sensing, and connectivity domains and are essential to strengthening the relevance and utility of India’s mature-node semiconductor capability, the press release said.

“Being technically qualified for this strategic project is a proud moment for Cyient Semiconductors and a strong validation of our engineering depth, IP portfolio, and turnkey execution capabilities,” said Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Cyient Limited. “Our collaboration with SCL will accelerate India’s semiconductor self-reliance by delivering highly relevant, high-value silicon solutions in digital, analog mixed signal and power domains, areas that continue to see massive global demand.”