Merck inaugurates €500M semiconductor materials plant in Taiwan

Merck has inaugurated its Semiconductor Solutions megasite in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, after investing a total of EUR 500 million. With this investment, the German company is strengthening its global supply chain resilience while deepening its leading role in the semiconductor ecosystem, it said in a press release.

The new integrated production site focuses on semiconductor materials, especially thin films. Thin film technology allows materials to be deposited and removed on an atomic level, enabling more layers, higher complexity and new chip architectures essential for advanced semiconductors.

“Our strategy is to stay close to customers and their technology roadmaps. This investment allows us to reinforce our position in one of the world’s most strategically important semiconductor ecosystems,” said Kai Beckmann, Deputy Chair of the Executive Board of Merck and CEO Electronics. “Our new Taiwan site will support our long-term growth ambitions within Electronics and strengthens our R&D and manufacturing capabilities.”

Covering 150,000 square meters, the Kaohsiung site is the company’s largest semiconductor materials campus worldwide. It focuses on thin films, formulation materials and specialty gases for high-precision layering, etching and patterning processes in advanced semiconductor production. These materials are essential for manufacturing next-generation logic and memory chips, particularly for AI applications.

The new site will begin production in 2026, creating 150 additional jobs in Kaohsiung.