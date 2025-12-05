Inside Oppo’s factory: How a smartphone is made

The tour shows the step-by-step process behind Oppo’s Find X9 Series, highlighting both the technical precision and automation involved in modern smartphone production.

Scotty details the SMT process, including solder paste application through laser-cut stencils, automated solder paste inspection (SPI), and pick-and-place machines that handle components as small as 0.4 by 0.2 millimetres. These machines place over 1,900 components on each board with high precision, followed by automatic optical inspection (AOI) and reflow ovens purged with nitrogen to prevent oxidation.

After the SMT process, the phones move to the final assembly line, where screens, batteries, cameras, and other components are integrated. The assembly process also includes testing for connectivity, current flow, vibration, and camera calibration.

The video provides a detailed glimpse into the highly automated, precision-driven environment of a flagship smartphone factory, illustrating the combination of engineering and robotics required to produce modern devices at scale.