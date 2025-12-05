Fujifilm Corporation has announced the successful completion of a new building for development and evaluation at the Shizuoka Factory of Fujifilm Electronic Materials Co., Ltd. (FFEM), the core company that leads Fujifilm’s semiconductor materials business, with operations commencing.

This investment strengthens the company’s capabilities for performance and quality evaluation of development products, accelerating the development of new materials for advanced and next-generation semiconductors and ensuring a stable supply of high-quality products, Fujifilm said in a press release.

Fujifilm will further accelerate the growth of its semiconductor materials business to meet the rapidly increasing demand for semiconductors such as those supporting AI data centers.

“The new building at the Shizuoka Factory is equipped with state-of-the-art evaluation equipment in a high-cleanliness cleanroom, enhancing quality evaluation functions for development and production,” Fujifilm said. “AI image recognition technology has been introduced to inspect fine particles contained in semiconductor materials, improving analysis accuracy and establishing an advanced quality control system utilizing AI.”

A department promoting digital transformation (DX) has also been established in the new building to support the expansion of digital technologies such as AI in manufacturing processes, thereby improving product quality and ensuring stable supply, the press release said.

The Shizuoka Factory collaborates with global R&D and production bases to support customers’ cutting-edge process technology development, not only for the Japanese market but worldwide.